Yoon appoints chief of National Tax Service

June 13, 2022

President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed the new chief of the National Tax Service (NTS) on Monday after the National Assembly failed to hold a confirmation hearing for the nominee.

Kim Chang-ki, a longtime tax official, was nominated last month to head the NTS but was unable to undergo a confirmation hearing amid a parliamentary deadlock over various issues, including who will chair the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.

Kim is the first NTS chief to be appointed without a confirmation hearing.

This photo, provided by the National Tax Service, shows its new chief, Kim Chang-ki. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

