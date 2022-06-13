Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon appoints chief of National Tax Service
June 13, 2022
President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed the new chief of the National Tax Service (NTS) on Monday after the National Assembly failed to hold a confirmation hearing for the nominee.
Kim Chang-ki, a longtime tax official, was nominated last month to head the NTS but was unable to undergo a confirmation hearing amid a parliamentary deadlock over various issues, including who will chair the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.
Kim is the first NTS chief to be appointed without a confirmation hearing.
This photo, provided by the National Tax Service, shows its new chief, Kim Chang-ki. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)