Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush

The now-suspended police chief in the district of Yongsan has been booked for an investigation, along with the head of the Yongsan Ward office and two others, on charges of professional negligence resulting in death in connection with the deadly Itaewon crowd crush, officials said Monday.

Police and fire authorities, and the Yongsan Ward office have been under fire following revelations that there had been warning signs before the deadly accident, but they did little to prevent it or to respond in a timely manner.

The investigation team said the four officials booked for a formal investigation are Lee Im-jae, who was relieved of duty as Yongsan Police Station chief following the crush; Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young; senior emergency monitoring officer Ryu Mi-jin, who was in charge at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on the day of the accident; and chief of the Yongsan Fire Station Choi Seong-beom.

Police documents and investigation results have shown that about a dozen emergency calls came in warning of a dangerous level of overcrowding in Itaewon in the few hours leading up to the Oct. 29 crush that killed 156 Halloween partygoers, mostly people in their 20s.