World cities body closes 7th triennial conference in Daejeon

About 6,000 representatives from 576 cities in 145 countries adopted a declaration on the prosperity and development of humanity after concluding their five-day conference in the central South Korean city of Daejeon on Friday.

The closing ceremony of a triennial congress of the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), an umbrella organization for cities, local and regional governments, and municipal associations around the world, took place at the Daejeon Convention Center in the central city, 140 km south of Seoul.

Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo speaks during the 7th Congress of the United Cities and Local Governments in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, on Oct. 14, 2022.

The UCLG Pact for the Future of Humanity and the Daejeon Declaration was made public during the closing ceremony of the 7th UCLG World Congress.