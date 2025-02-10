With 4 more gold medals, S. Korea meets Winter Asiad target after just 2 days

After only two days of competition in northeast China, South Korea has reached its target of winning 11 gold medals at the ninth Asian Winter Games.

South Korea snapped up four gold medals on Sunday in Harbin, all of them from ice, after picking up seven gold medals the previous day.

This composite photo shows South Korean short track speed skaters Choi Min-jeong (L) and Jang Sung-woo celebrating their gold medals in the women’s 1,000-meter and the men’s 1,000m short track speed skating events at the Asian Games at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin, China, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Yonhap)

In short track speed skating, Choi Min-jeong became the first triple gold medalist of the competition when she won the women’s 1,000-meter title at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall. Choi had won gold medals in the mixed 2,000m relay and the women’s 500m on Saturday.

Choi became the first South Korean female athlete to win at least three gold medals at a Winter Asiad.

Moments later, Jang Sung-woo was crowned the men’s 1,000m champion, earning his second gold in Harbin following the relay title.

South Korea finished the short track competition with six out of nine gold medals in the bags.

At the adjacent oval, South Korea collected two gold medals in speed skating.

Kim Min-sun won the women’s 500m title in 38.24 seconds, holding off teammate Lee Na-hyun by 0.09 second — a day after Lee beat Kim for gold in the 100m race.

Those two then joined forces with Kim Min-ji for the gold in the inaugural women’s team sprint race, as they edged out China by 0.23 second at 1:28.62.

With 11 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals, South Korea sits in second place in the medal table. China leads the way with 15 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Only two other countries have won a gold medal so far — Japan with three and Kazakhstan with one.

With short track races done and key speed skating events also in the books, South Korea may have to look elsewhere for medals over the remaining five days of the Asian Winter Games.

South Korea could collect a couple more medals from the oval. Its men’s and women’s curling teams began their round-robin play on Sunday, with the medal rounds scheduled for Friday, the last day of the competition.

Snowboarder Lee Chae-un, the men’s slopestyle champion from Saturday, will compete in his main event, halfpipe, on Wednesday.