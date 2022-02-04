Undersized S. Korean delegation led by medal contenders as co-flag bearers

With two of its medal hopefuls leading the way, the South Korean delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics joined Friday’s opening ceremony as the 73rd country in the parade of 91 participating nations.

Short track speed skaters Kwak Yoon-gy and Kim A-lang were the co-flag bearers for South Korea, which had 11 athletes and 28 officials on hand at the National Stadium to celebrate the start of the 2022 Winter Games.

South Korea will have 65 athletes competing in six out of seven sports overall. Those staying in Zhangjiakou, which will host events such as snowboard and biathlon some 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing, skipped the ceremony, citing travel issues and possible disruption to their preparation.

South Korean athletes and officials enter the National Stadium in Beijing during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

Aside from the two flag bearers, there were three lugers, five bobsledders and one figure skater at the ceremony for South Korea. All ice events will be held in Beijing proper, while sliding events will be contested in the northwestern district of Yanqing. Concerns over possible COVID-19 infection also contributed to small delegations across the board.