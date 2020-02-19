- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
U.S. says to adjust S. Korean workers’ services if no defense cost deal
The United States will adjust the services provided by South Korean workers on its military bases on the peninsula if the two countries fail to reach a cost-sharing deal in the coming weeks, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
Nearly 9,000 South Korean workers face a furlough in April if the allies fail to renew their agreement on sharing the cost for the stationing of 28,500 American troops on the peninsula.
“Nine thousand workers, that’s pretty significant,” Rear Adm. William Byrne Jr., vice director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a press briefing at the Pentagon.
“We’re continuing negotiations, and there are options — big, medium, small, if you will — with respect to numbers and we’re hoping that the negotiations uncover a viable path so that those services continue,” he said. “If needed, we’re going to have to prioritize what services those workers provide. We’re going to have to prioritize life, health and safety.”