Typhoon Maysak set to make landfall on S. Korea’s southern coast

Typhoon Maysak was barreling toward South Korea on Wednesday, putting the country on high alert over what was forecast to be one of the most powerful typhoons in years.

The typhoon was moving at 19 kph over seas some 190 kilometers south of Seogwipo in Jeju as of 3:00 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Its maximum wind speed was 45 meters per second.

Maysak was forecast to make landfall between Busan and Geoje at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday before moving northward to the country’s eastern coastal regions. It was then expected to travel to North Korea before downgrading near the North’s eastern city of Chongjin on Thursday night.

Strong waves are seen at Seogwipo, Jeju, on Sept. 2, 2020. (Yonhap)

The agency said that Maysak may be more powerful than Typhoon Bavi that hit the country last week and was expected to follow a similar route as Typhoon Maemi, which left 131 people dead or missing and 4.2 trillion won (US$3.5 billion) in damage in 2003.