TXT to return with new EP next month
October 7, 2024
K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will drop a new EP titled “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” next month, the group’s agency said Monday.
The album due out Nov. 4 marks the group’s seventh EP and follows its last release about seven months ago, BigHit Music said.
With the upcoming EP, TXT is launching a new series titled “The Star Chapter,” which succeeds their previous series: “The Dream Chapter,” “The Chaos Chapter” and “The Name Chapter,” along with the “minisode” series.
The quintet’s last project, “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” released in April, explored themes of revisiting past promises and embarking on a journey to reconnect with “you.”