TXT to release new EP, ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will drop its latest EP, “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” on Monday.

This marks the band’s first release since last offering “The Name Chapter: Freefall” in October.

The upcoming album is the sixth EP from the band and the third installment in its “minisode” series, which began with “minisode 1: Blue Hour” in October 2020.

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together is seen in a concept photo for its upcoming sixth EP, “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Comprising seven tracks, “minisode 3: Tomorrow” delves into the theme of recollecting past promises and embarking on a journey to find “you,” according to BigHit Music.

“Tomorrow with you will be my hope and salvation” serves as the album’s overarching narrative, it said, weaving together elements from the group’s previous series albums.

Taking the lead on the EP is “Deja Vu,” a fusion of pop and emo rock genres characterized by a blend of melancholy and intense energy, according to the agency.

Other tracks include “I’ll See You There Tomorrow,” “Miracle,” “The Killa (I Belong to You)” and “Quarter Life.” The latter two are from the group’s subunits, composed of Soobin and Yeonjun, as well as Beomgyu and Taehyun.

Debuting in March 2019, the K-pop quintet reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart with its fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” in February last year.