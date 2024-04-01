- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
TXT to release new EP, ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’
K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will drop its latest EP, “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” on Monday.
This marks the band’s first release since last offering “The Name Chapter: Freefall” in October.
The upcoming album is the sixth EP from the band and the third installment in its “minisode” series, which began with “minisode 1: Blue Hour” in October 2020.
Comprising seven tracks, “minisode 3: Tomorrow” delves into the theme of recollecting past promises and embarking on a journey to find “you,” according to BigHit Music.
“Tomorrow with you will be my hope and salvation” serves as the album’s overarching narrative, it said, weaving together elements from the group’s previous series albums.
Taking the lead on the EP is “Deja Vu,” a fusion of pop and emo rock genres characterized by a blend of melancholy and intense energy, according to the agency.
Other tracks include “I’ll See You There Tomorrow,” “Miracle,” “The Killa (I Belong to You)” and “Quarter Life.” The latter two are from the group’s subunits, composed of Soobin and Yeonjun, as well as Beomgyu and Taehyun.
Debuting in March 2019, the K-pop quintet reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart with its fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” in February last year.