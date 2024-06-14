TWICE’s Nayeon returns with first solo EP in 2 years

Nayeon, a member of the popular K-pop girl group TWICE, is coming back as a solo artist after two years with her second solo EP “Na.”

This album due out Friday at 1 p.m. (Korean time) follows her debut solo effort, “Im Nayeon,” which was released in June 2022 and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.

“I’ve spent the past two years busily working and touring as part of the group. Since it’s been a while since I’ve last met you as a solo artist, I’m excited and looking forward to it,” she said during a press conference held at a Seoul hotel Thursday to promote the new album.

Nayeon, a member of K-pop girl group TWICE, speaks during a press conference to promote her second solo album “Na” at a Seoul hotel on June 13, 2024. The EP is slated for release on June 14 at 1 p.m. (Korean time). (Yonhap)

The title “Na” is a clever play on Nayeon’s stage name and the Korean word for “me,” aiming to highlight the singer’s confident and self-assured persona, according to her agency, JYP Entertainment.

Reflecting on the process of making the new album, Nayeon acknowledged the pressure of living up to her previous album’s success.

“I did feel some pressure, wondering if this album could receive as much love as the last one. But I tried to enjoy the preparation as much as possible,” she said.

“Na” features seven tracks fronted by the lead single “ABCD” channeling the vibe of early 2000s pop divas with splashes of hip-hop and modern influences.

Its lyrics ooze Nayeon’s confidence as she sings about capturing the attention of her ideal type from A to Z.

The song was co-composed by BTS’s renowned producer Pdogg, with lyrics contributed by Rick Bridges and Park Jin-young, the chief producer of JYP Entertainment.

Nayeon, a member of K-pop girl group TWICE, poses for a photo a press conference to promote her second solo album “Na” at a Seoul hotel on June 13, 2024. The EP is slated for release on June 14 at 1 p.m. (Korean time). (Yonhap)

Compared to “Pop!,” the lead single from her first solo album “Im Nayeon” that showcased her refreshing charm, “ABCD” takes a bolder direction with a more hip vibe.

When asked about the shift in concept, Nayeon emphasized her desire to craft a lasting impression with her solo work.

“As I’m not a full-time soloist, I wanted to make a (solo) album that leaves a strong impression whenever I get the chance.”

She also wanted to showcase her “cool, powerful and bold” self this time.

“If my previous album represented the most lovable and bright version of myself, this one is about being cool and strong,” she said.

For this, a strong stage presence was what she cared about the most for the song, she said.

“Having not explored this style much with TWICE, I found it a challenging genre to master. So, practicing the track proved more demanding than with previous albums.

I put a lot of effort into stage performance since I really wanted to do it well. During the process, I sometimes felt frustrated thinking I couldn’t do it, but overcoming those challenges made me realize I had grown much more,” she recalled.

Born in 1995, she prepped for the early 2000s’ vibe by studying music videos and live performances of pop artists from that time, following advice from the JYP chief producer Park Jin-young.

Nayeon expressed her desire to be known as an artist whose music fits the summer season well. “I’d be really happy if people say my music suits the summer season well. Summer is my favorite season, and I also love the image of the season.”