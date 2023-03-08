- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TWICE secures largest preorders in career with ‘Ready to Be’
K-pop girl group TWICE has broken its own album preorder records with upcoming EP “Ready to Be,” the group’s management agency said Wednesday.
“Ready to Be,” the band’s 12th EP set to drop Friday, surpassed 1.7 million copies in preorders as of Tuesday, heralding another million seller from the group after “Between 1&2″ released in August, according to JYP Entertainment.
The album’s prereleased English-language single, “Moonlight Sunrise,” reached No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 albums chart last month.
“Set Me Free,” the main track of the album, is about a girl who falls in love, which makes her feel herself, and resolves to bet everything to protect her feeling of love, according to the agency.
The nine-piece group will give the first live performance of the song in U.S. NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and hold a live performance in New York on Saturday to mark the album’s release.
In April, the band will kick off its fifth world tour that will take it to 14 major cities around the world, including Seoul, Tokyo and Los Angeles.