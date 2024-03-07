- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TvN’s romantic series ‘Queen of Tears’ dives into spectrum of emotions
The highly anticipated tvN drama “Queen of Tears” will portray myriad emotions conveyed through tears, lead actor Kim Soo-hyun said Thursday.
“As the title implies, the drama will explore all kinds of emotions through tears,” he said during a press event held two days ahead of the premiere of the 16-part romantic series.
“Queen of Tears” is among the eagerly awaited shows of the year, boasting a star-studded cast and crew.
Featuring Kim and Kim Ji-won of “Descendants of the Sun” (2016) and “My Liberation Notes” (2022), it is penned by Park Ji-eun, renowned for her work on the mega-hit series “Crash Landing on You” (2019–2020), starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.
It marks the third time the writer and Kim Soo-hyun worked together after “My Love from the Star” (2013–2014) and “The Producers” (2015).
The drama chronicles the marital crisis and subsequent rekindling of love between Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), a scion of a rural village supermarket in Yongduri, and Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), heiress to the third-generation conglomerate running Queens Department Store. As their third year of marriage teeters on the verge of collapse, the couple navigates an unforeseen twist of fate, leading them to rediscover their affection for each other.
“It’s been three years since I last met audiences,” Kim Soo-hyun said. “I am thrilled for the show’s release after a year of hard work.”
The actor expressed his joy and gratitude for being entrusted with a role in the drama, praising the writer for crafting a character with vibrant depth and complexity.
“She always creates characters that are rich in vibrant colors for actors,” he said.
The series also stars Park Sung-hoon, known for his role as Jeon Jae-joon in Netflix’s hit Korean series “The Glory.” He portrays a mysterious character with hidden layers who becomes entangled with the couple’s relationship in “Queen of Tears.”
“I can’t delve into the specifics of my character. Doing so would spoil the drama,” Park said.
The drama is co-directed by Jang Young-woo, who worked on “Crash Landing on You” (2019–2020) and directed “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls” (2021–2022), and Kim Hee-won, who directed “Vincenzo” (2021) and “Little Women” (2022).
“It took the writer many years to complete the story. Besides the joys and sorrows, the drama will provide the audience with food for thought,” Jang said. “It made me contemplate time, memory and happiness, and I hope the audience feels the same happiness as I did.”
The Saturday-Sunday show will debut at 9:10 p.m. this Saturday.