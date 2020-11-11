Top prosecutor ranks top in poll of prospective presidential candidates

This file photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020, shows Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl speaking in a parliamentary audit in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Yoon has never declared political ambitions, though he said recently he will think about how to serve Korean society and people after his term ends. The 59-year-old Yoon’s two-year term as the top prosecutor ends in July next year. Some commentators interpreted his remarks as leaving room for a possible entry into politics. The nation’s next presidential election is slated for March 2022.