Top diplomat urges greater outreach to U.S. in meeting with mission chiefs

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held a video meeting Monday with the chiefs of South Korea’s diplomatic missions in the United States and emphasized the need for greater outreach to the host nation, the foreign ministry said.

Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong and the consul generals from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Honolulu and Houston attended the meeting held amid concerns about a potential leadership vacuum in diplomacy following the National Assembly’s impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this month.

Cho praised the mission heads for their outreach efforts to various sectors in the U.S. to stably manage bilateral relations and urged them to further enhance these efforts, the ministry said.

He also emphasized the need to mobilize all available resources to address diplomatic needs and meet public expectations.

The discussion also covered strategies for addressing high-profile issues in the U.S. and ways to cooperate with Congress, state governments and state assemblies, as well as academic and economic circles, the ministry noted.