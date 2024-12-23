- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Top diplomat urges greater outreach to U.S. in meeting with mission chiefs
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held a video meeting Monday with the chiefs of South Korea’s diplomatic missions in the United States and emphasized the need for greater outreach to the host nation, the foreign ministry said.
Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong and the consul generals from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Honolulu and Houston attended the meeting held amid concerns about a potential leadership vacuum in diplomacy following the National Assembly’s impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this month.
Cho praised the mission heads for their outreach efforts to various sectors in the U.S. to stably manage bilateral relations and urged them to further enhance these efforts, the ministry said.
He also emphasized the need to mobilize all available resources to address diplomatic needs and meet public expectations.
The discussion also covered strategies for addressing high-profile issues in the U.S. and ways to cooperate with Congress, state governments and state assemblies, as well as academic and economic circles, the ministry noted.