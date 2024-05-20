Tom Kim ties for 26th to lead S. Koreans at PGA Championship

South Korean players finished well out of contention at the PGA Championship in Kentucky, with Tom Kim leading the way in a tie for 26th place.

Kim shot a final round of one-under 70 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville on Sunday (local time) and finished at nine-under 275 overall. He was one of nine golfers to finish at nine-under.

Kim, whose given Korean name is Joo-hyung, had a promising start to the tournament by shooting 66 on Thursday but followed that up with a 71. He bounced back with a 68 in the third round before recording four birdies and three bogeys Sunday.

An Byeong-hun, the top South Korean player in the world rankings at No. 23, finished tied for 43rd at Valhalla at six-under. Kim Seong-hyeon was another stroke behind at three-under, which put him in a tie for 63rd.

Three other South Korean players — Kim Si-woo, Im Sung-jae and the 2009 champion Yang Yong-eun — missed the cut. Lee Kyoung-hoon withdrew with two holes remaining in the second round.

Xander Schauffele of the United States birdied the 18th hole for his first career major title at 21-under 263, holding off fellow American Bryson DeChambeau by one shot.

The 21-under was the lowest winning score in men’s major championship history.