Taemin tops 19 regional iTunes charts with pre-release track ’2 Kids’
Taemin of K-pop boy band SHINee conquered Apple iTunes’ Top Song charts in 19 countries and regions with his new solo song “2 Kids,” according to his agency Wednesday.
The track released Tuesday debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Poland and Mexico, among others, SM Entertainment said.
The sentimental electronic pop number was pre-released from Taemin’s upcoming third solo studio album, “Never Gonna Dance Again.”
According to SM, “Never Gonna Dance Again” will be divided into two parts and released successively. The company has not announced the release dates yet.
Taemin was the first of the SHINee members to debut as a solo artist, having released his first solo work in 2008 and made hits like “Danger” and “Press Your Number.” His second full-length solo album, “Move,” released in October 2017, was also a sensational hit.
The singer is also a member of SuperM, a project group formed of members from SM’s boy groups SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV.
A file photo of K-pop singer Taemin, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)