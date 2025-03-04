- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
State election commission apologizes for illegal hiring, vows reform
The state election watchdog issued an apology once again Tuesday amid growing public scrutiny and backlash over employment irregularities at the agency.
“We once again sincerely apologize over the hiring of some senior officials’ children and a lack of discipline,” the National Election Commission (NEC) said.
The state agency pledged to “actively participate if any discussions take place in the National Assembly to oversee the NEC.”
Additionally, it said it will review setting up a temporary commission led by external experts to reform its practices and restore public trust.
Last week, the NEC issued an apology after the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) uncovered suspected nepotism involving the hiring of families and relatives of former and current officials at the NEC.
The BAI revealed that NEC officials ranging from high-ranking officials to mid-level managers had frequently solicited hires for their family members, while recruitment officers used various illegal ways to ensure the hires.
The BAI asked the NEC to take disciplinary action against 32 former and current officials for their abuse of power and violations.
As of Tuesday, disciplinary proceedings were underway against 27 individuals involved in irregular hiring, according to the NEC. However, 10 individuals found to have been unfairly employed are still working at the NEC.