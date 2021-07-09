Sports games in greater Seoul to be played without spectators

Professional sports games and Olympic football tuneup matches in the greater Seoul area will be played without spectators starting next week, under heightened social distancing rules in place in the region.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and the Korea Professional Football League (K League) both announced Friday that games in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will be held behind closed doors.

This file photo from June 13, 2021, shows fans at a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the home team LG Twins and the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, the government announced it will place Seoul and its nearby regions, covering Gyeonggi Province, under the toughest social distancing rules of Level 4, amid a recent surge in new coronavirus cases.