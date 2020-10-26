- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
SM Entertainment’s new girl group to debut in Nov.
SM Entertainment, the K-pop powerhouse that represents popular girl groups Girls’ Generation and Red Velvet, on Monday announced the debut of a new girl group next month.
Little is known about the new act, named “aespa,” except for a logo and a teaser video uploaded on the group’s social media accounts early Monday.
SM Entertainment said the band’s name comes from the English words “avatar, experience and aspect” — with the name meaning “to be able to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world.”
This is the first K-pop group SM Entertainment is showcasing since NCT was unveiled in 2016. It is also the first new girl group affiliated with the agency since Red Velvet’s debut in 2014.
SM Entertainment is one of the country’s biggest K-pop agencies that has managed popular girl groups, dating back to S.E.S. in the 1990s.
This image, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the logo for new girl group “aespa.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)