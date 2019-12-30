Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS’ RM

Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS’ RM

December 30, 2019

 

This file photo provided by C9 Entertainment shows K-pop singer Younha. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korean singer-songwriter Younha will release a new album next week that includes a track featuring RM, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, her management agency said Monday.

The five-track album, “Unstable Mindset,” is set to hit major online music stores next Monday, C9 Entertainment said.

Of the five tracks, the first, “Winter Flower,” is a collaborating song, featuring RM, according to C9.

The second, “Black Cloud,” is the lead track of “Unstable Mindset” that couples with Younha’s fourth EP, “Stable Mindset,” released in July.

The collaboration with Younha marks RM’s latest musical partnership. He previously has worked with American rapper Lil Nas X, English electronic music duo HONNE and many other artists.

