Singer Lee Seung-hwan files constitutional petition over concert cancellation

Singer Lee Seung-hwan filed a petition with the Constitutional Court on Thursday, challenging a city government’s demand in December that he sign a written pledge not to engage in political “incitement” at his concert.

The Gumi city government canceled Lee’s reservation for a city-run venue for his 35th anniversary concert on Dec. 20, just two days before the scheduled show, after he refused to sign the agreement.

The cancellation came after the 59-year-old singer publicly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally in Seoul organized by progressive activists calling for the president’s impeachment over his short-lived martial law declaration.

Singer Lee Seung-hwan is seen in this photo provided by Dream Factory. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“I want the Constitutional Court to rule on the freedom of conscience, freedom of art and freedom of expression, all of which the Gumi mayor violated on Dec. 20, 2024,” Lee wrote on social media. “Dream Factory will see this through to the end,” he added, referring to his management agency.

Last month, Lee filed a 250 million-won (US$174,000) damages lawsuit against Gumi Mayor Kim Jang-ho and the city government, arguing that the decision to revoke his permission to use the Gumi Arts Center was unjust.