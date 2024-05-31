Singer arrested for drunk-driving crash referred to prosecution

Trot singer Kim Ho-joong, arrested by police last week on charges of committing a hit-and-run accident while driving under the influence, was referred to the prosecution Friday for further investigation and possible indictment.

The 33-year-old was detained last Friday after ramming his car into a stationary taxi in the opposite lane in Seoul’s southern district of Gangnam on the night of May 9 while driving drunk and fleeing the scene.

Trot singer Kim Ho-joong (C) answers questions from reporters before leaving the Seoul Gangnam Police Station in the capital city on May 31, 2024. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station applied multiple charges, including drunk driving and dangerous driving resulting in injury, to Kim ahead of his referral to the prosecution.

The police also referred Lee Kwang-deuk, the head of Kim’s management agency; the deputy head of the agency, surnamed Jeon; and Kim’s manager, surnamed Jang, to the prosecution on the same day on charges of instigating Kim’s flight from the accident site or destroying evidence.

Kim, who limped out of the police station, was asked several questions by reporters en route to the prosecution but simply said: “I’m sorry. I’ll tell you later.”

Kim rose to stardom after appearing on the audition show “Mr. Trot.”

Kim came under public fury after it was reported that his manager initially lied to the police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident and that he appeared before the police 17 hours after the accident, apparently to evade a blood alcohol test.