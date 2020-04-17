Short track worlds in Seoul canceled due to coronavirus

The world championships in short track speed skating, scheduled to take place in Seoul this year, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced the decision in a statement following an online ISU Council meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday (local time).

In this Associated Press file photo from Feb. 8, 2020, Choi Min-jeong of South Korea celebrates after winning the women’s 1,500-meter final at the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Dresden, Germany. (Yonhap)

The World Short Track Speed Skating Championships were to take place March 13-15 in the South Korean capital, but on Feb. 26, the event was postponed indefinitely. Then on March 2, the ISU said it will seek to reschedule the event toward the end of the year and not before mid-October.