SHINee’s Minho to release 1st studio album next month
October 16, 2024
Minho of K-pop boy group SHINee will put out his first full-length album next month, his agency, SM Entertainment, said Tuesday.
The album, titled “Call Back,” will feature 10 songs showcasing a wider range of the artist’s musical spectrum, according to the agency.
The rapper debuted in 2008 as a SHINee member and embarked on his solo career in December 2022 with the release of his first EP, “Chase.”
The album topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 43 regions and countries and the Worldwide iTunes Albums chart upon its release.