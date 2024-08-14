Seventeen launches global youth support program as UNESCO youth ambassador

K-pop group Seventeen has launched a global youth support initiative in collaboration with UNESCO, the group’s agency said Tuesday, marking a significant step in its role as the organization’s goodwill ambassador for youth.

The 13-member group and UNESCO introduced the “Going Together – For Youth Creativity & Well-Being” program on Monday, marking International Youth Day.

The program aims to promote youth confidence and resilience through music, art and sports, help the global youth build creative communities, and support youth mental health and well-being, according to Pledis Entertainment.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The initiative is part of the Global Youth Grant Scheme for mobilizing resources to support young people around the world.

Seventeen pledged to donate US$1 million to support the initiative during a ceremony to appoint the group as UNESCO youth ambassador in Paris in June.

“On this meaningful day, we’re proud to announce that Seventeen, as UNESCO goodwill ambassador for youth, is launching a new Global Youth Grant Scheme with UNESCO,” the band said in an English-language video posted on UNESCO’s official YouTube channel Monday.

“Seventeen will stand by your side. Seventeen will be #GoingTogether for your dream!” it added.