Seoul’s top nuclear envoy meets senior U.S. officials to discuss N. Korea issue
South Korea’s top nuclear envoy has met senior U.S. State Department officials in Washington, D.C. to discuss North Korea policies amid concerns of it carrying out a nuclear test, according to officials Friday.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, had a series of meetings with the Joe Biden administration officials during his trip there accompanying Foreign Minister Park Jin earlier this week.
In a Twitter message, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she met with Kim “to ensure a strong, coordinated, international response” to North Korea’s “ongoing destabilizing activities.”
Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, also tweeted that the Seoul envoy “provided updates” on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s North Korea policy and they agreed on “the critical importance” of the allies’ continued coordination.