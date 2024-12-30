Seoul to inspect all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in country following Jeju Air crash

The government said Monday it plans to conduct a safety inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by domestic airlines following a Jeju Air Co. plane crash that claimed 179 lives the previous day.

In Sunday’s Jeju Air crash in the southwestern county of Muan, it is believed that all three landing gears had failed to operate properly. The aircraft involved in the accident was a Boeing B737-800.

A transport ministry official said the government plans to thoroughly examine whether various regulations of the Boeing model are being properly followed by airlines, which would check their aircraft utilization rates, flight inspections and maintenance records.

The Boeing 737-800 is widely operated by domestic low-cost carriers. Jeju Air operates the largest number of this model, with 39 aircraft in its fleet. Other operators include T’way Air with 27 aircraft, Jin Air with 19 and Eastar Jet with 10 and Air Incheon with two. Korean Air, the nation’s largest airline, operates two units of the model.

Following the accident, the ministry has informed the six airliners operating the same model that it would dispatch air safety inspectors to conduct comprehensive safety inspections covering pilot training, engines and landing gears of the Boeing 737-800s.

Earlier in the day, a separate Jeju Air flight of the same aircraft model made a return after taking off from Gimpo International Airport due to a landing gear issue that was found similarly in Sunday’s crash. It was of the same Boeing B737-800 model involved in the accident.

“We plan to implement rigorous aviation safety inspections in response to the (landing gear) incidents,” Joo Jong-wan, aviation policy chief at the transport ministry, said during a briefing at the Sejong government complex.

Joo noted that Jeju Air was known for its high aircraft utilization rate, which some observers have pointed to as a possible factor in Sunday’s crash.

Following the landing gear issue reported on Monday, the ministry dispatched safety inspectors to the company to investigate the latest case.

Meanwhile, one of the two flight recording devices recovered from the crash site has been found with external damage, according to Joo. It has been transported to Gimpo International Airport for further analysis.

The ministry official also said the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will participate in the investigation into the crash. Boeing and engine manufacturer CFM International have also been approached for cooperation.