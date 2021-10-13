Seoul stocks rebound on tech, auto gains

Electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show that the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,944.41 on Oct. 13, 2021, up 28.03 points, or 0.96 percent, from the previous session’s close. (Yonhap)

The key stock index snapped its two-day losing streak on easing tensions over the recent volatility in the local currency to the U.S. dollar.