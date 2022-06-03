Samsung’s Lee expected to visit ASML this month for chip equipment procurement

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will leave for the Netherlands next week, in a business trip widely expected to secure highly advanced chipmaking machines by the Dutch chip equipment maker ASML.

On Thursday, Lee asked for permission to be absent from his ongoing trial at the Seoul Central District Court over the controversial merger between two Samsung affiliates, a deal seen as a scheme to consolidate his leadership at the country’s biggest chaebol.

The court said Lee will not be able to attend two trial sessions, set for next Friday and June 16, due to his trip to the Netherlands from June 7-18.

Lee is highly likely to visit Veldhoven-based ASML, one of Samsung’s biggest chipmaking partners and the sole maker of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong appears at the podium to give welcoming remarks at Samsung’s chip plant in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 20, 2022, when U.S. President Joe Biden and President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the plant on the first day of Biden’s three-day trip to South Korea for a summit with Yoon. (Yonhap)

Lee’s overseas trip came 10 days after the South Korean tech giant announced a massive investment plan for the next five years to sharpen its competitiveness in the chip industry.