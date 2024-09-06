Home   >   Business   >   Samsung Electronics vice chair buys 739 mln won worth of company shares

September 6, 2024

Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee has purchased 739 million won (US$555,600) worth of company shares, financial data showed Friday, in a move seen as part of broader efforts to support the company’s share price.

Han acquired 10,000 shares on Thursday, increasing his total holdings to 25,000, according to filings on the Financial Supervisory Service’s online repository.

Han’s purchase follows similar moves by other top Samsung Electronics executives, including Jun Young-hyun, head of the semiconductor division, and Roh Tae-moon, who leads the mobile business at the world’s largest memory chip and smartphone manufacturer.

Shares of Samsung Electronics closed at 68,900 won on the main Seoul bourse, down 0.14 percent from the previous session.

In this file photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co., Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee (C in white shirt) visits the company's facility in India on July 30, 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
