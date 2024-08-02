Samsung Electronics’ striking labor union calls on Chairman Lee to solve weekslong strike

Samsung Electronics Co.’s largest labor union on Thursday urged company Chairman Lee Jae-yong to intervene in a weekslong strike after wage negotiations failed.

“It’s time for Chairman Lee to come forward and clarify his position to resolve the general strike,” the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) said at a press conference in front of Lee’s residence in central Seoul.

The chairman of the world’s largest memory chipmaker is on an overseas trip to attend the ongoing 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The union and management held the latest round of wage talks for three days from Monday but failed to reach any agreement.

The NSEU, representing 31,000 workers, or about 24 percent of Samsung Electronics’ 125,000-strong workforce, has been on a full-scale strike since July 8.

The union is demanding a 5.6 percent basic pay raise for all members, a guaranteed day off on the union’s founding day and compensation for economic losses due to the strike.

In contrast, Samsung Electronics has offered a 5.1 percent increase in wages, while emphasizing its commitment to building a win-win labor-management relationship.

At an earnings call the previous day, Samsung Electronics stressed that the ongoing strike has had little impact on the company’s production and vowed to do its best to resolve the dispute as soon as possible.