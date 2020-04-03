S. Korea’s virus infections top 10,000 as cluster, imported cases rise

South Korea’s coronavirus cases topped 10,000 on Friday amid a slowdown in new infections, but Seoul and the surrounding areas reported a continued rise in virus infections due to a steady rise in mass infections and imported cases.

The 86 new cases of COVID-19, detected Thursday and slightly down from 89 new cases a day earlier, brought the country’s total cases to 10,062 and marked the 22nd consecutive day that new infections have hovered around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 10,000 since the coronavirus was first detected in the country on Jan. 20.

The country’s death toll rose by five to 174, with more than half of fatalities being patients aged 80 or older, the KCDC said.

Three more deaths were reported Friday, including a doctor who practiced in the southeastern city of Daegu, but they have not yet been added to the official tally.

A group of South Koreans arrives at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on April 3, 2020, as they return home from new coronavirus-hit Morocco on a special flight that the North African nation arranged to transport medical items from South Korea. The 105 evacuees will be put under a 14-day isolation. (Yonhap)

A total of 42 additional cases were reported in Seoul and the surrounding region that includes Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon, bringing the total to 1,119 in the area, it said.