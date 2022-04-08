S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day

South Korea’s new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the fourth consecutive day Friday in a downward trend that could cause health officials to lower the infectious disease level of COVID-19 amid eased social distancing rules.

The country reported 205,333 new COVID-19 infections, including 31 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,983,694, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The public health agency reported 373 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, up from 348 on Thursday and 371 on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 18,754. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,093, down 23 from the previous day.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the country had reported 147,356 new virus cases, with the total infections exceeding the 15 million mark, according to health authorities and provincial governments. Daily cases are counted until midnight and announced the following morning.

People line up to get tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift clinic on April 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall, South Korea said it is considering lifting the social distancing rules and allowing people to go mask-free outside if the virus stays in check through the end of next week.