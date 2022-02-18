S. Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000; concerns rise over further uptick

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 on Friday for the first time since the pandemic began about two years ago as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads rapidly.

The cases could continue to rise going forward as the government is set to partially relax social distancing rules this weekend, apparently to help small merchants taking the brunt of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country reported 109,831 new COVID-19 infections, including 109,715 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,755,806, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,283, up 45 from Thursday. The fatality rate was 0.41 percent, the KDCA said.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 385, down four from a day earlier, marking the fifth straight day that the tally stayed above 300.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the country had added 85,609 new COVID-19 cases, down 1,028 from the 86,637 cases posted the same time the previous day, according to health authorities and city governments. Daily cases are counted until midnight and announced the following morning.

People wait in line to receive tests at a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul on Feb. 18, 2022, when the country reported 109,831 cases. It is the first time the number surpassed 100,000 in the country. (Yonhap)

The number of daily infections has spiked in recent weeks due to the fast spread of the omicron variant. Daily infections have nearly doubled in just a week after surpassing 50,000 for the first time on Feb. 10.