S. Korea’s 1st spy satellite approved for combat suitability
South Korea’s first indigenous military spy satellite launched in December has passed a combat suitability evaluation, the state arms procurement agency said Wednesday, in a feat bolstering the country’s space reconnaissance capabilities against North Korean threats.
Following its launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California last year, the satellite underwent operational and space orbit flight tests in the space environment and was approved for combat suitability by the defense ministry on Tuesday, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.
The electro-optical and infrared satellite is capable of capturing detailed images of the Earth’s surface at any time, including nighttime, and will serve as an “eye” for South Korea’s Kill Chain preemptive strike system, DAPA said in a release.
South Korea plans to launch five spy satellites by 2025 to establish an independent military spy satellite network to better monitor North Korea.
Following the initial launch in December, the country placed its second satellite, equipped with synthetic aperture radars (SAR), into orbit in April. The remaining three satellites will also be equipped with SAR sensors that capture data using microwaves and are capable of collecting data regardless of weather conditions.
The five satellites are expected to provide regular coverage at about two-hour intervals when fully deployed, according to analysts.