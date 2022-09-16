- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korean kits for 2022 World Cup unveiled
South Korean players at this year’s FIFA World Cup will put on uniforms inspired by a mythical creature from folklore.
Nike unveiled the kits for South Korea at the big tournament Thursday (U.S. time). The American sports apparel giant will also be outfitting the United States, Brazil, England and the host country, Qatar, among others.
The home kit, presented by forward Hwang Hee-chan, is bright red with a tiger-stripe pattern across the shoulders and sleeves that represent “strength and power,” per Nike. The company said the kit was built on the motif of “Dokkaebi,” which represents “the fierce mentality of a proud nation.”
South Korea will be making their 10th straight World Cup appearance in November. They will take on Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in Group H.