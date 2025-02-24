S. Korea to set greenhouse gas emission goal for 2035 with U.N.

South Korea will submit its greenhouse gas emission goal for 2035 to the United Nations this year to join global efforts to tackle climate change, the government said Monday.

The Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth unveiled the plan at a launching ceremony and a kick-off meeting of its second committee, according to the government.

The commission is tasked with drawing up South Korea’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) for 2035 and submitting the new target to the U.N.

The country’s new goal is expected by September.

NDC refers to a climate action plan countries are required to update every five years under the Paris Agreement to outline their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Seoul submitted its NDC for 2030 to the U.N. in 2021, vowing to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 level.

The government said it also plans to devise a comprehensive plan for 2026 to 2030 to respond to global warming and a long-term plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The plans will include developing technologies, facilitating energy transition, fostering the climate tech industry and expanding support for green finance.

In Monday’s meeting, acting President Choi Sang-mok said the government will work to answer growing calls for a response to climate change.

“Different types of abnormal climate phenomenon, such as a record heat wave and heavy rain, put a big burden on people’s livelihoods last summer, causing a decline in the quality of life and inflation,” Choi said.

Choi added the government will also work to enhance energy security by bolstering the country’s competitiveness in carbon-free energy sources, such as nuclear power and renewable energies.