S. Korea to lift import tariffs on more key foodstuffs amid high inflation

South Korea decided Friday to temporarily lift tariffs on seven more kinds of imported foodstuffs, including beef and chicken, in an effort to curb surging inflation and stabilize people’s livelihood.

The government will remove tariffs on 100,000 tons of imported beef and 82,500 tons of chicken starting this month, as well as on imported pork, powdered milk, coffee beans, green onions and ethanol materials, according to the finance ministry.

The government began implementing the emergency zero-tariff scheme this year in the wake of surging consumer prices, and a total of 26 major industry and food items, including cooking oil, pork and liquefied natural gas, are currently subject to it.

The extension decision came after the country’s consumer prices rose 6 percent on-year in June, the fastest clip in nearly 24 years, due mainly to surging fuel costs.

The decision was announced after the first emergency economic and public livelihood meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier in the day.

People shop for pork and beef at a discount chain store in Seoul on April 5, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea imports around 450,000 to 470,000 tons of beef per year on average, and the amount to be imported for the rest of this year is expected to come to around 200,000 tons.