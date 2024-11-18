Don't Miss
S. Korea reports season’s 3rd avian influenza case
November 18, 2024
South Korea has confirmed the season’s third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a poultry farm west of Seoul, a provincial government said Monday.
The case was reported at the chicken farm in Incheon’s Ganghwa County, 51 kilometers west of Seoul.
Authorities culled over 15,000 chickens at the farm, and plan to slaughter an additional 17,000 chickens raised at nearby farms.
The latest case follows South Korea’s confirmation of the season’s second highly pathogenic AI case earlier this month.