S. Korea dodge bullet after misfiring vs. China at Olympic football qualifying tourney

Lee Dong-jun of South Korea (R) tries to get past Dilmurat Mawlanyaz of China during the teams’ Group C match at the Asian Football Confederation U-23 Championship at Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla, Thailand, on Jan. 9, 2020. (Yonhap)

South Korea came into the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship, which doubles as the Olympic qualifiers, with much promise. With offensive-minded coach Kim Hak-bum at the helm and budding offensive stars up front, South Korea weren’t supposed to experience any issues scoring goals.