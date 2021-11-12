S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round

Captain Son Heung-min found the woodwork twice and forward Cho Gue-sung hit the post once before 30,152 fans, the largest crowd at a sporting event in South Korea during the pandemic.

Hwang Hee-chan of South Korea celebrates his goal against the United Arab Emirates during the teams’ Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 11, 2021. (Yonhap)