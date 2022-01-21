S. Korea beat Moldova 4-0 in last tuneup before World Cup qualifiers

South Korea defeated Moldova 4-0 for their second straight men’s football friendly victory in Turkey on Friday, capping off a successful training camp before the resumption of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Midfielders Kim Jin-gyu and Paik Seung-ho had a goal apiece in the first half, and Kwon Chang-hoon and Cho Young-wook each scored in the latter half at Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey. South Korea opened training camp there on Jan. 9, in preparation for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

South Korea defeated Iceland 5-1 last Saturday. Against world No. 181 Moldova, the 33rd-ranked South Korea predictably controlled the run of play from start to finish and the result was never in doubt.

Kim, Paik and Kwon all scored in back-to-back matches. Cho got his first senior international goal in his debut.

Kim Gun-hee of South Korea (R) and Artiom Litveacov of Moldova battle for the ball during their teams’ football friendly match at Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, on Jan. 21, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Left-footed midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon charged into the right flank and sent a cross with his weak foot. The pass sailed over the goalkeeper Cristian Avram, and Kim, standing on the left side of the net, poked it home for his second international goal.