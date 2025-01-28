Rose’s ‘APT.’ hits No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100

BLACKPINK’s Rose has reached No. 3 on the latest version of the Billboard Hot 100 with “APT.,” setting a new record as the highest-ranking K-Pop female artist on the weekly chart.

The song, Rose’s collaborative single with U.S. pop star Bruno Mars, ascended two notches to a new Hot 100 high, Billboard said in a chart reveal article published Monday (U.S. time).

Released in October, “APT.” debuted at No. 8 and climbed 29 spots to No. 5 on the chart dated Jan. 7, following fluctuations in its chart performance.

The upbeat track has regained momentum this year, benefiting from the decline of seasonal songs that had dominated the chart at the end of 2024.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales.

“APT.” is a prereleased track from “rosie,” the K-pop star’s first solo full-length album, which was released Dec. 6.

Inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the “apartment game,” “APT.” has gained international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word “apartment,” pronounced as “apateu,” a Korean abbreviation of the word.

Billboard said “APT.” also topped the Pop Airplay chart, becoming the first No. 1 on the chart by a prominent K-pop act.

The Billboard charts will officially be updated Tuesday (U.S. time).