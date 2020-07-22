- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Resumption of large indoor concerts deadlocked again due to COVID-19
A recent spike in novel coronavirus cases in Seoul and its nearby cities has hindered the scheduled resumptions of large concerts in the capital, which have been on hold for months.
On Tuesday, Songpa Ward in southeastern Seoul prohibited all indoor events of more than 5,000 people from taking place at arenas and concert halls in the district, where large indoor sporting facilities, the legacy of 1988 Seoul Olympics, are located.
The measure came as the Seoul metropolitan area has been reporting tens of daily COVID-19 cases on cluster infections linked to small marketing events and religious gatherings over the few weeks.
In Songpa Ward, about nine residents have tested positive for the virus over the past five days.
The poster of the “Tomorrow Mister Trot” concert provided by Show Play (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)