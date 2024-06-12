- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Red Velvet to release new EP this month
Red Velvet, a K-pop girl group celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will release a new album this month, the group’s agency said Monday.
“Cosmic” will hit various music services at 6 p.m. on June 24, according to SM Entertainment.
SM, however, has yet to unveil details of the new release except that it will contain six tracks fronted by “a new style of summer song.”
Dubbed as “summer queen” for its summery hits, such as “Red Flavor,” “Power Up” and “Umpah Umpah,” the quintet will target the throne in the summer charts with the new release.
“Starting with the release of the new album, the group plans to meaningfully commemorate its 10th debut anniversary with various activities and events, together with its fans who have supported the group for a long time,” the agency said in a release.