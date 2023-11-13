- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Red Velvet drops 3rd full-length album ‘Chill Kill’
K-pop girl group Red Velvet released its third full-length album, “Chill Kill,” on Monday, the group’s agency said.
The album consists of 10 tracks, including the title track.
“Chill Kill” is a pop-dance song combining bold bass and string sounds with colorful and dreamy synthesizer and bell sounds, SM Entertainment said in a release.
“The song’s lyrics, which dramatically portray a love story in which one’s world is upended due to the abrupt appearance of ‘Chill Kill,’ and the vocals that change along the emotional line depicting a ‘bright tragedy’ are impressive,” the agency added.
The quintet’s last studio album, “Perfect Velvet,” was released in November 2017.
Red Velvet has recorded its first million-seller with the 2022 EP “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday.”
The group also successfully wrapped up its first European tour in June.