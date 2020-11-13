Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army

R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army

November 13, 2020

 South Korean R&B singer-songwriter Crush has joined the army to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Thursday.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Shin Hyo-seob, has entered an army boot camp for basic military training, according to P Nation, the management agency led by K-pop star Psy. Crush is set to serve as a public service worker for roughly two years.

In October, Crush released the star-studded EP “with HER,” featuring K-pop artists, like Lee So-ra, Yoon Mi-rae and Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation.

He said he had “poured in his everything” into the album before temporarily bidding farewell to fans.

This photo, provided by P Nations, shows R&B singer-songwriter Crush. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by P Nations, shows R&B singer-songwriter Crush. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes