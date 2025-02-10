Prosecutors indict 63 courthouse riot suspects

Prosecutors have indicted more than 60 people for their alleged involvement in violence at the Seoul Western District Court last month in protests against the issuance of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Monday.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office said that 62 individuals have been indicted in custody, while another has been indicted without detention, in connection with the incident.

Of them, 49 are accused of breaking into the courthouse complex, and committing violence and vandalism over the court’s decision to issue a warrant for Yoon’s formal arrest on Jan. 19 over his botched martial law attempt.

Among them, 39 were charged with intrusion, seven with property damage, two with attempting to locate the office of the judge in charge of warrant issuance and one with attempted arson.

One of them was found to have intruded into and searched the judge’s office, and then kicked the office door, causing damage, according to the officials.

Prosecutors are continuing their investigation into eight others who have separately been placed under custody in connection with the incident.

“This case constitutes a serious crime that fundamentally ignores the rule of law and the judicial system,” prosecutors said, vowing to work closely with the police to conduct a thorough and strict investigation.