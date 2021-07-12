- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Prosecution seeks 7-year prison term for ex-justice minister’s wife at appellate trial
Prosecutors on Monday sought a seven-year prison sentence for the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk at an appellate trial over academic fraud and financial misconduct.
Chung Kyung-sim, whose husband was President Moon Jae-in’s close aide and a former senior secretary for civil affairs, was sentenced in December by the Seoul Central District Court to four years in prison, a fine of 500 million won (US$436,000) and forfeiture of 140 million won.
Chung Kyung-sim arrives at the Seoul Central District Court on Dec. 23, 2020, for her sentencing hearing on charges of academic fraud and financial misconduct. (Yonhap)
The court found her guilty of forging a presidential citation from Dongyang University, where she is a professor, and a separate internship certificate to use for her daughter’s college admissions.
Chung was also convicted of using insider information on WFM, a KOSDAQ-listed battery business, to earn profits and opening an account under a false name to conceal her assets.
Prosecutors asked the Seoul High Court Monday to hand Chung a seven-year prison sentence, a fine of 900 million won and forfeiture of about 160 million won, the same punishment they demanded during the initial trial.
Chung was immediately taken into custody after the December ruling.
Her husband, Cho, who resigned as justice minister in October 2019 just one month after taking office, was later indicted on a dozen charges, including bribery, in connection with their daughter’s academic credentials and school scholarship, as well as his family’s suspicious private equity investments.