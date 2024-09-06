Prosecution panel advises against indicting first lady over Dior bag acceptance

The Supreme Prosecutors Office’s investigation review committee advised Friday against indicting first lady Kim Keon Hee for accepting a luxury handbag from a Korean American pastor.

The panel, comprising 15 outside experts, reached the conclusion after a meeting at the top prosecutors office to review the first lady’s case involving allegations that she illegally received a Dior handbag worth 3 million won (US$2,248) and other expensive gifts from pastor Choi Jae-young in 2022.

Following a four-month inquiry, an investigative team of prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office recently decided to drop graft, bribery and other charges against the first lady, concluding that the gifts were not related to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official duties.

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok later decided to refer the case to the investigative review committee, citing the need to ensure fairness in the investigation’s outcome.

Friday’s meeting was also attended by the prosecution team responsible for the investigation, who explained the reasons behind their conclusion, and the first lady’s lawyer who presented her defense.

The panel did not disclose whether all 15 members attended the meeting and how many of the attending members advised against indicting the first lady.

First lady Kim Keon Hee (Yonhap)

The Korean American pastor has repeatedly requested to attend the session but was not allowed, as only victims or suspects in the case under review are permitted to take part.

Following the meeting, Choi said he cannot accept the decision, denouncing the panel for only listening to the opinions of Kim’s lawyer and the prosecution.

Choi has insisted that the gifts were given to the first lady in hopes of obtaining administrative favors or securing meetings to request such favors.

In a statement, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said its investigative team faithfully explained to the panel details of its probe and will reach its final conclusion on the case after taking into account the panel’s decision and details discussed in the meeting.

Prosecutors are required to respect the panel’s decision, but they are not obligated to comply with it.

Prosecutors seek outside experts’ opinions on investigative matters through the review committee, and politically sensitive investigations have often been referred to the panel to ensure impartiality.